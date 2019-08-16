SIU investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Welland

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Welland, Friday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the crash happened around noon when a Niagara Regional Police officer travelling westbound on Woodlawn Road tracked a speeding motorcycle in the eastbound lane.

The officer made a U-turn and began pursuing the motorcycle.

Not long after, at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and River Road, the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a civilian vehicle.

The operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the incident, the SIU says.

A post-mortem for the rider is scheduled in Hamilton Saturday morning.

