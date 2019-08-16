SIU investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Welland
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Welland, Friday afternoon.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the crash happened around noon when a Niagara Regional Police officer travelling westbound on Woodlawn Road tracked a speeding motorcycle in the eastbound lane.
The officer made a U-turn and began pursuing the motorcycle.
READ MORE: Hamilton police officer cleared in SIU investigation after man jumped off overpass
Not long after, at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and River Road, the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a civilian vehicle.
The operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the incident, the SIU says.
A post-mortem for the rider is scheduled in Hamilton Saturday morning.
WATCH: (July 24, 2019) SIU investigates fatal shooting of man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.