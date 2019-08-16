Man driving Jeep tried to grab girl off street in broad daylight: Hamilton police

Hamilton Police are investigating reports of what they say may have been an attempted abduction in the east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a teen girl was walking around Mount Albion Road and Albright Road around 3:00 p.m. when she was approached by a man driving a white SUV-style Jeep.

The man was wearing a green construction shirt with yellow reflective trim and believed to be in his late 40s to early 50s, police say.

It’s alleged the man asked the woman to get into his vehicle as he tried to grab her.

The victim told police she was able to run away.

The man was last seen driving north on Mount Albion, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 905-546-2963, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

