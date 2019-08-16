Tories pledge money for tourism, highways, movie industry

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives are promising more money for tourism, highways and the film industry as part of an economic platform for the Sept. 10 election.

Leader Brian Pallister says if he is re-elected premier, he will also expand broadband access in rural and northern areas.

The announcement has few details and dollar amounts, other than a promise to increase the annual highways budget to $400 million from $350 million.

Pallister says the measures, along with an earlier promise to speed up municipal zoning and permit approvals, will make job creation easier in the private sector.

He says by his party’s calculations, the changes could lead to 40,000 new private-sector jobs over the next four years.

Earlier this week the Tories promised new schools, care home beds for seniors and an extra $2 billion over four years for health care.

