August 15, 2019 6:06 pm
Updated: August 15, 2019 6:08 pm

At least 5 people shot in Philadelphia: reports

By Evening/Weekend Supervisor, Breaking News  Global News

Global News
At least five people have reportedly been shot in Philadelphia, just a day after six police officers were wounded in a lengthy standoff with a gunman.

ABC and NBC  are reporting that the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Maurice Hill identified as suspect in Philadelphia shooting that injured 6 officers

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims and no arrests have been made, the outlets reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

