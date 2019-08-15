Canada
August 15, 2019 9:06 am

City of Edmonton fined $325K for 2016 workplace death

By Slav Kornik Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The City of Edmonton has been fined $325,000 for safety violations in connection to a 2016 workplace fatality on the southside.

The City of Edmonton has taken responsibility for safety violations in connection with the death of a city worker.

The city has been fined $325,000 for the workplace death of Saturnino Sonson.

Sonson, 44, died on Nov. 1, 2016, while working on an underground sewer shaft on Ellerslie Road. An Occupational Health and Safety spokesperson said Sonson was part of a tunnelling crew and died when he was pinned between the wall of the tunnel and a conveyor belt.

He left behind a wife and two daughters.

The city suspended all tunnelling projects across Edmonton immediately after the fatality as an investigation into the incident began.

The majority of the city’s penalty will go towards safety training for municipal workers who install water and wastewater systems, trench roadways and construct rapid transit underground systems.

