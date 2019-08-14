Maclean’s ranks Whitby among top 100 communities in Canada

Whitby ranks 55th in Maclean’s top 100 communities in Canada.

That’s got a nice ring to it, Whitby Mayor Don Mitchell says.

“We know we have a great town to live in, we’re very proud of it,” says Mitchell. “We’re child-friendly and we’re a bike-friendly community, and all those things support a quality of life that people find attractive in Whitby.”

The town of Whitby was one of 415 communities researched by Maclean’s magazine.

Burlington was number one, ranked for its amenities, low crime rate and easy commute to the city.

Six other Ontario cities also made the list, including Niagara-On-The-Lake, which made the top 10. The study looked at a range of factors — including the economy, crime and culture.

Whitby came out on top in Durham Region.

“I think that’s great, fantastic. Yes, I agree with it,” says resident of seven years, Yvonne Lawrence. “It’s pleasant, nice, there’s a lot of stuff around like shops and stuff.”

Emilia Cippollone who just moved here two months ago has already fallen for the city and its small-town feeling.

“I like it because it’s not as hustle and bustle as the city, but you also get a bit of a city feel when you come down here.”

Whitby was rated well for its amenities, community and culture, as well as great weather.

“There’s certainly the green spaces, the trails, our lakefront, our harbour. There’s just everything close by,” says Mitchell.

The town of nearly 130,000 has been growing rapidly over the past few years, bringing people like Elaine Lozon to the area.

She says her favourite attribute is having a great place to raise her family.

“It’s amazing. You have everything at your disposal, so it’s a great place. There is always something happening.”

Oshawa, Pickering and Uxbridge also made the list. Ontario communities scored high based on a range of factors. According to Maclean’s, the province “has Canada’s lowest health-care wait times, and its small towns have the least crime in the country.”

Although Whitby Mayor Mitchell is happy to make 55th — he says he’s proud of everyone in the region.

“Durham Region has a lot going for it. There’s going to be a lot more happening and I’m glad to be part of it.”

But he says it wouldn’t hurt to move up the list either.

“We’ll probably be number one next year, but who knows.”

The top 10 communities in Canada to raise families in 2019 are:

Burlington, Ont. LaSalle, Ont. Oakville, Ont. Blainville, Que. Milton, Ont. Russell, Ont. Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. Deux-Montagnes, Que. Aurora, Ont. Ottawa, Ont.

With files from Rachel Lau