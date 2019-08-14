London police make public plea for tips in south end assault investigation

London police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an assault that took place in the city’s south end.

Police say they received a number of 911 calls between 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 8 about youths causing disturbances in the area of Renny Crescent and Jalna Boulevard.

Officials say residents on Renny Crescent saw a number of individuals inside a vacant residence.

A woman then approached the suspects and was assaulted, police say. Two others attempted to assist the victim but were assaulted as well.

Two of the three victims suffered minor injuries. The other victim was treated and has been released from hospital.

London Police Services provided descriptions of the suspects:

• Suspect #1 – female, black, around 17-years-old, 5’2”, medium build, long black wavy hair, wearing all black clothing (long-sleeved shirt and matching black long pants — both pants and shirt were made of a quilted material) and red shoes.

• Suspect #2 – female, caucasian, tanned complexion, around 17-years-old, 5’9”, medium-to-heavy build, light brown curly hair in a bun, wearing a white t-shirt, light blue tight jeans and white running shoes.

• Suspect #3 – female, black , around 17-years-old, 5’9”, heavy build, with blond hair and dark roots, wearing a red tube top and black cardigan.

Police are asking those residing in the Renny Crescent and Jalna Boulevard area to come forward if you have further information relating to this incident, or if you have video surveillance that may assist with this on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

