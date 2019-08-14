Peterborough police charge two women after stolen vehicle reported

Two Peterborough women face theft charges following reports of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Peterborough police say officers responded to reports that two women had allegedly left a Park Street South residence in a stolen vehicle.

Later Tuesday, the vehicle was located back in the Park Street South area, where officers found the two suspects.

Rachel McEwen, 23, and Jessica Bright, 29, have each been charged with theft over $5,000.

McEwen was additionally charged with breach of probation.

Both women were held in custody and made scheduled court appearances in Peterborough later Tuesday, police said.

