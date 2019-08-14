Crime
August 14, 2019 11:37 am

Suspect still at large following armed robbery in Quinte West: OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP have arrested two suspects but are searching for one more following an alleged armed robbery in Quinte West.

Nick Westoll/ Global News File
A A

OPP have arrested two men and are looking for at least one more man after they allege the three were involved in an armed robbery in Quinte West over the weekend.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, OPP officers — including the canine unit, the emergency response team and the forensic identification unit — were called to an apartment building on Dundas Street West in Quinte West.

READ MORE: Man charged in Quinte West gas station robbery investigation


Story continues below

Police say three people entered an apartment wearing disguises and armed with weapons. The suspects then allegedly assaulted two people inside the apartment.

Police say the suspects also tried to steal several items from the apartment.

OPP arrived while the alleged robbery was still taking place, and officers say all three men involved fled on foot.

The canine unit was able to track down two of the suspects, and they were arrested.

Now, OPP are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the remaining suspect.

He is described as approximately six feet tall with a thin build, and he was last seen wearing dark clothing.

READ MORE: Two arrested in armed robbery in Trenton

OPP have charged Nicholas John Moriarty, 29, of Cobourg, and David Gostroskie, 29, of Prince Edward County, jointly with:

  • Two counts of robbery
  • Two counts of aggravated assault
  • Break and enter
  • Possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose
  • Disguise with intent
  • Mischief under $5,000

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
armed robbery ontario
Crime
Home Invasion
home invasion Quinte West
Ontario crime
OPP armed robbery
OPP crime
Quinte West
Quinte West armed robbery
Quinte West OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.