Suspect still at large following armed robbery in Quinte West: OPP
OPP have arrested two men and are looking for at least one more man after they allege the three were involved in an armed robbery in Quinte West over the weekend.
Just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, OPP officers — including the canine unit, the emergency response team and the forensic identification unit — were called to an apartment building on Dundas Street West in Quinte West.
Police say three people entered an apartment wearing disguises and armed with weapons. The suspects then allegedly assaulted two people inside the apartment.
Police say the suspects also tried to steal several items from the apartment.
OPP arrived while the alleged robbery was still taking place, and officers say all three men involved fled on foot.
The canine unit was able to track down two of the suspects, and they were arrested.
Now, OPP are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the remaining suspect.
He is described as approximately six feet tall with a thin build, and he was last seen wearing dark clothing.
OPP have charged Nicholas John Moriarty, 29, of Cobourg, and David Gostroskie, 29, of Prince Edward County, jointly with:
- Two counts of robbery
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Break and enter
- Possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose
- Disguise with intent
- Mischief under $5,000
OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
