Environment
August 13, 2019 7:45 pm
Updated: August 13, 2019 7:59 pm

Halifax Regional Police officer rescues injured beaver

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Const. Alyssa Borutski works to save an injured beaver.

Submitted
A A

A Halifax police officer went out of her way to rescue an injured beaver that was discovered on the Bedford waterfront this past weekend.

Const. Alyssa Borutski was flagged down at approximately 10 a.m., on Saturday by a group of people at 100 Waterfront Drive in Bedford.

READ MORE: Meet Floop, the duckling rescued by Halifax police

The people alerted Borutski that there was an injured beaver nearby. The officer quickly got supplies and with the assistance of a bystander went to take a look at the beaver who appeared to be in distress.

Borutski was unavailable for an interview with Global News, but Halifax Regional Police say that Borutski transported the beaver to the Bedford offices of the HRP.

The injured beaver was taken to the Bedford offices of the Halifax Regional Police before being taken to Hope For Wildlife for treatment.

Submitted

Volunteers with Hope for Wildlife met with police there and took the beaver to their facility.

WATCH: Halifax police have ‘a good shift’ after helping to deliver baby girl

An update on the status of the beaver was not immediately available.

Borutski appears to be making a habit of saving wildlife. Earlier this summer she was one of the officers who helped to save a duckling that was lost in traffic on Highway 102.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alyssa Borutski
Animal Rescue
Beaver
Bedford
Bedford Waterfront
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax/New Brunswick Instagram
HRP
Injured beaver
Rescue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.