Teen killed, 3 kids hurt in utility vehicle rollover in eastern Alberta

A teenager was killed and three other young people were injured after a side-by-side vehicle rolled at Tucker Lake last week.

RCMP in Bonnyville responded to the utility task vehicle (UTV) incident on Friday at 5 p.m.

The 15-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other youths who were passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

RCMP said they continue to investigate and “no further updates are anticipated.”

Tucker Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.