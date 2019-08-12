Traffic
August 12, 2019 6:01 pm
Updated: August 12, 2019 6:02 pm

Teen killed, 3 kids hurt in utility vehicle rollover in eastern Alberta

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Tucker Lake is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Alta.

Credit: Google Earth
A teenager was killed and three other young people were injured after a side-by-side vehicle rolled at Tucker Lake last week.

RCMP in Bonnyville responded to the utility task vehicle (UTV) incident on Friday at 5 p.m.

The 15-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other youths who were passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

RCMP said they continue to investigate and “no further updates are anticipated.”

Tucker Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

