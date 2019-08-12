Teen killed, 3 kids hurt in utility vehicle rollover in eastern Alberta
A teenager was killed and three other young people were injured after a side-by-side vehicle rolled at Tucker Lake last week.
RCMP in Bonnyville responded to the utility task vehicle (UTV) incident on Friday at 5 p.m.
The 15-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other youths who were passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, RCMP said in a news release Monday.
RCMP said they continue to investigate and “no further updates are anticipated.”
Tucker Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
