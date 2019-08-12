Ottawa providing $1.2M for roadwork in North Kawartha Township: MP Monsef

A federal $1.2 million project will rehabilitate a stretch of road along Stoney Lake in North Kawartha Township.

On Monday afternoon, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced the funding for the five-kilometre of roadway along Reid’s Road and Mount Julian-Viamede Road, off Highway 28, an area about 45 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The project includes strengthening the base of the roads, realigning curves, improving drainage, brushing and repaving and widening both roads to accommodate cycling traffic.

Mayor Carolynn Amyotte said both roads are crucial transportation corridors for the township as they lead to the historic and “culturally significant” Viamede Resort and the Inn at Mount Julian.

“They also provide both public and emergency access to Stoney Lake as well as being the location of the very popular tourist attraction the Spirit of the Kawarthas Tour Boat,” said Amyotte.

“Reconstructing this road network will support our active transportation priorities and provide links to both cycling and hiking routes located around Stoney Lake, and lastly will greatly improve a vital emergency detour route when accidents occur on Highway 28.”

The province is adding $677,000 to the project along with $164,000 from the township.

“Economic growth in the rural part of our community benefits all of us,” said Monsef. “This has been the case in our past, it is true today and it will be essential to our country’s future prosperity.

“That’s why our government has established a Rural Economic Development Strategy. With contributions from the people of Peterborough-Kawartha, the strategy highlights people, places and partnerships as keys to sustainable rural economic development.”

