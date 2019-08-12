One dead in Sunday crash in south Edmonton

A 74 year old man has been killed in a crash in Edmonton’s south end.

Police were called out to Calgary Trail and 41st Avenue SW around 3:30 pm Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe the man was driving a 2005 Ford Escape south on Calgary Trail approaching the 41st Avenue underpass when he lost control of the vehicle, veering off the road and striking an overpass support pillar.

The man died from his injuries at the scene.

An investigation is underway and at this time, speed and impairment aren’t considered to be factors in the collision. Investigators do believe the man who died might have experienced a medical episode behind the wheel.