Canadian family of Ethiopian Airlines crash victim calls on FAA, Boeing to investigate 737 MAX

Grieving families of the victims of the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash are calling on U.S. officials to improve safety and oversight of planes.

Among the families is the Moore family, whose 24-year-old daughter, Danielle Moore, was one of 18 Canadians killed in the crash.

The family signed a letter calling for a full investigation of the Boeing 737 MAX before it is allowed to fly again. They are calling for the plane to undergo re-certification and for pilots to receive better training.

“Essentially we’re trying to make sure that we have safe air, not just in the United States, but throughout Canada, across the world, and anybody who’s using the 737 max,” said Danielle’s father, Chris Moore.

“Ultimately, we would prefer [the 737] to not fly, but if they’re going to allow them to be un-grounded then we have to make sure they are safe. That would mean full certification of the plane.”

Chris said that since Canada is a leader in Canadian aviation technology, he believes that the country should step up and provide guidance.

Clariss Moore, Danielle’s mother, said the letter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is meant to prevent a similar crash from ever happening again.

“We’re doing this not just for ourselves and everybody else’s safety, but for the memory of our daughter,” Chris said.

David Moore, Danielle’s brother, said he believes that people who have followed the story are aware that no justice has been brought. He said that after the FAA said that they were aware of a problem with Boeing 737 MAX after the Lion Air crash, no one had been dismissed and that no one resigned.

“People have been killed, and no one has even lost a job for that,” David said.

“Just from that, people should understand that there’s something deeply wrong, and that it could’ve been anyone. I would never think it would’ve been my sister.”

Clariss said the family’s lives have become quiet and empty after the passing of their daughter.

“My daughter, if she was not on that plane, she would have been fighting for justice because she was an activist,” Chris said.