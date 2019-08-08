Whitby man charged with murder after woman’s body found near Lake Ontario

Durham Regional Police say the case of a Whitby woman whose body was found near the shores of Lake Ontario in 2018 has now been deemed a homicide and an arrest has been made.

Officers said Melanie Vachon, 46, was reported missing on May 18, 2018. Her remains were found weeks later near the waterfront trail on Water Street.

Investigators have determined the case to be a homicide and on Wednesday arrested 44-year-old Jeffrey Weldon in connection to Vachon’s death.

According to police, the suspect and victim were involved in a relationship.

Weldon has been charged with second-degree murder and improper or indecent interference with a dead body.

With the addition of Vachon’s murder, the total number of homicides investigated by Durham police in 2018 has risen to 11.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 1-88-579-1520 ext. 5402 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

