Man injured following overnight shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto police say a man is in hospital following an overnight shooting in Etobicoke.
Officers responded to a call for sounds of gunshots just after midnight in the area of Hay Avenue and Garroch Place, near Islington and Evans Avenue.
Initially, investigators did not find a scene until a man walked into a local hospital with gun shot wounds.
Police said the victim was later transported to trauma centre to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
There’s currently no word on suspects, but are looking for any witnesses and home video in the area.
The investigation remains ongoing.
