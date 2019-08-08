Crime
August 8, 2019 6:27 am
Updated: August 8, 2019 6:31 am

Man injured following overnight shooting in Etobicoke

By Web Writer  Global News

A man was injured after an overnight shooting in Etobicoke.

Peter Mills / Global News
Toronto police say a man is in hospital following an overnight shooting in Etobicoke.

Officers responded to a call for sounds of gunshots just after midnight in the area of Hay Avenue and Garroch Place, near Islington and Evans Avenue.

Initially, investigators did not find a scene until a man walked into a local hospital with gun shot wounds.

Police said the victim was later transported to trauma centre to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There’s currently no word on suspects, but are looking for any witnesses and home video in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

