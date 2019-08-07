Winning $26 million Lotto Max ticket sold in St. Thomas

If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in St. Thomas, you’ll want to check your numbers.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced Wednesday the winning ticket for the $26-million Lotto Max jackpot from Tuesday’s draw was sold in St. Thomas.

Lottery players can check their tickets on the OLG Lottery App or on the Winning Numbers page.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated to be $10 million. Tickets can be purchased until 10:30 p.m. on Friday August 9.