Saskatoon committee votes to keep developing climate change plan

A city committee has voted to continue developing a climate change plan and to seek more feedback from people in Saskatoon.

The city’s committee on the environment, utilities and corporate services discussed the Low Emissions Community Plan on Tuesday morning.

The plan, if passed into law, would require lower greenhouse gas emissions and more efficient energy usage from buildings and transportation across the city, was discussed.

The committee heard from different groups across the city.

Darla Lindbjerg, president and CEO of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, said that a majority of the members, from whom she had heard in the previous day, opposed the plan.

“They’re opposed because of additional costs, whether that be taxation or putting different energy-efficient means in place in their businesses,” she said.

“They’re opposed because there’s a fear of regulation, government regulation, being imposed on them.”

Peter Prebble from the Saskatchewan Environmental Agency spoke in favour of the plan and cited a United Nations (UN) report.

“The [UN] Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is recommending a 45 per cent reduction in global greenhouse emissions by 2030 in order to avoid catastrophic effects from climate change in the world.”

He also said that the plan does make financial sense.

The plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Saskatoon by 40 per cent below 2014 levels, of 3,850,000 tonnes by 2023 and by 50 per cent by 2050.

A city report says that greenhouse gas emissions have remained somewhat consistent since 2014 but they are expected to rise in the future.

