Students complain about loud ringing noise outside Queen’s University

Over the long weekend, there was reportedly a loud ringing noise that was coming from the Athletics and Recreational Centre at Queen’s University, which is located near University Avenue and Earl Street.

Students living in the area were left wondering what had been causing this lingering sound.

There were complaints on Twitter, including one person who tagged Global News, saying, “A high pitched metallic ringing noise started sometime last week… new ventilation fan? The relentless noise is maddening…”

Global News spoke with students who live in the area.

“It’s definitely been at least throughout the long weekend,” said Amanda Norris.

“I don’t necessarily remember exactly when it started, but it’s sort of just an annoyance to have in the background all the time…and it used to upset my dog to have such a high pitch ringing noise constantly going on.”

Another student, who provided their name as Emily, said, “I live really close to the arc, but I just heard this recently.

“I don’t know what it is but it’s a weird noise.”

Later Tuesday afternoon, Queen’s University told Global News that the noise was brought to their attention and had been fixed.

Queen’s said the noise was the result of a problem drive in a ventilation fan on top of the Queen’s Athletics and Recreation Centre.