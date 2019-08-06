Bay Street closed as Victoria police respond to reported shooting

Victoria police have closed a portion of Bay Street as officers investigate a reported shooting near the city’s downtown.

The shooting is reported to have happened between Forbes and Victor streets, said police.

Police said residents were being asked to remain indoors “out of an abundance of caution” as officers searched the area.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries or how many people were involved.

Drivers in the area were being warned to expect traffic impacts.

