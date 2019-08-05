Driver airlifted following serious single-vehicle collision in West Perth: OPP

OPP are investigating after a sedan travelled off a roadway and rolled over, injuring two people Sunday afternoon.

Perth County OPP say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision around 12:50 p.m. The collision occurred in the Municipality of West Perth on Perth Road 180 between Line 24 and Line 26.

According to officials, a sedan travelling south on Perth Road 180 left the road and rolled over.

READ MORE: One person airlifted after serious crash Highway 401 crash at Port Union

A male driver was airlifted to a London hospital and a female passenger was taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Perth 180 is closed between Line 24 and Line 26.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).