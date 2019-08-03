Building burns on Park Street North early Saturday
A A
Fire crews are investigating a fire early Saturday in Peterborough.
It happened just after 5 a.m. at a building on Park Street North.
Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, contain the heavy smoke, and prevent further damage to a neighbouring property.
READ MORE: London man, 26, arrested on charge of manslaughter in July 23 death on Hansuld Street
According to officials, the building was empty and there were no injuries.
Damage is estimated to be in the $100,000 range.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.