Building burns on Park Street North early Saturday

Fire crews are investigating a fire early Saturday in Peterborough.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at a building on Park Street North.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, contain the heavy smoke, and prevent further damage to a neighbouring property.

According to officials, the building was empty and there were no injuries.

Damage is estimated to be in the $100,000 range.