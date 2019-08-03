Manitoba man, 45, dies in truck crash

A 45-year-old man from Virden, Man. is dead after a crash in Pipestone Friday afternoon.

Police said the man was travelling east on Highway 2 when the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and rolled in the ditch.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was later pronounced dead.

The RCMP is urging drivers to drive safely this August long weekend.

Check stops are being set up across major Manitoba highways looking for everything from speeding to impaired drivers.