Fort Saskatchewan condo deemed ‘structurally unsafe,’ building evacuated

Fort Saskatchewan officials evacuated a four-storey condo building Friday after engineers determined it was “structurally unsafe.”

The evacuation order was issued at 8 a.m.

The residential condo complex — located at 9930-100 Avenue — has 44 suites.

The city’s incident management team, the Red Cross and Alberta Health Services were on scene Friday helping residents.

The neighbouring building (9932-100 Avenue) is not affected, the city said. It was built two years before the other condo building and “has different construction.”

