Fort Saskatchewan
August 2, 2019 1:14 pm

Fort Saskatchewan condo deemed ‘structurally unsafe,’ building evacuated

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

City of Fort Saskatchewan

Credit: City of Fort Saskatchewan
A A

Fort Saskatchewan officials evacuated a four-storey condo building Friday after engineers determined it was “structurally unsafe.”

The evacuation order was issued at 8 a.m.

The residential condo complex — located at 9930-100 Avenue — has 44 suites.

The city’s incident management team, the Red Cross and Alberta Health Services were on scene Friday helping residents.

The neighbouring building (9932-100 Avenue) is not affected, the city said. It was built two years before the other condo building and “has different construction.”

— More to come… 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alberta condo evacuated
Alberta Health Services
city engineers
City of Fort Saskatchewan
Condo Evacuated
Fort Saskatchewan
structurally unsafe

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.