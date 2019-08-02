Fort Saskatchewan condo deemed ‘structurally unsafe,’ building evacuated
Fort Saskatchewan officials evacuated a four-storey condo building Friday after engineers determined it was “structurally unsafe.”
The evacuation order was issued at 8 a.m.
The residential condo complex — located at 9930-100 Avenue — has 44 suites.
The city’s incident management team, the Red Cross and Alberta Health Services were on scene Friday helping residents.
The neighbouring building (9932-100 Avenue) is not affected, the city said. It was built two years before the other condo building and “has different construction.”
— More to come…
