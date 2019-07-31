World
July 31, 2019 11:12 pm
Updated: July 31, 2019 11:13 pm

Actor Jason Momoa visits protesters blocking construction of telescope in Hawaii

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Jason Momoa participates in protest against controversial Hawaii telescope

A A

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is visiting Native Hawaiian protesters blocking the construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii’s tallest mountain.

READ MORE: Hawaii’s Thirty Meter Telescope: What is it, and why are people protesting?

The Native Hawaiian Hollywood actor wore green leaf lei around his neck and the crown of his head as he attended a ceremony at the protest site on Wednesday.

Honolulu television stations livestreamed dancers in jeans and windbreakers performing hula in chilly weather.

WATCH: Giant telescope the focus of Hawaii protest

Momoa stooped low to present an offering wrapped in green ti leaves. He said he was honored to be there, drawing cheers after saying, “We are not going anywhere.”

Protesters have blocked the road to the summit for 17 days.

READ MORE: Opponents of massive telescope in Hawaii gather for protest march

They oppose the telescope because some Native Hawaiians believe Mauna Kea’s summit is sacred. The summit also has the best conditions for astronomy in the Northern Hemisphere.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hawaii
hawaii telescope protest
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Hawaii
Jason Momoa telescope
Manua Kea
telescope hawaii
telescope protest Hawaii
Thirty-Metre Telescope

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.