Blue Jays trade reliever Hudson to Nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Toronto Blue Jays continued to deal ahead of Wednesday’s trade deadline, sending right-handed relief pitcher Daniel Hudson to the Washington Nationals for right-hander Kyle Johnston.

The 32-year-old Hudson has a record of 6-3 with a 3.00 earned-run average and two saves in 45 games for the Blue Jays this season. Toronto signed Hudson as a free agent on March 25.

Johnston, 23, has a 9-9 record with a 4.03 ERA in 20 starts for advanced-A Potomac of the Carolina League this season, striking out 100 batters in 105 innings pitched.

Hudson is the fourth Blue Jay to be traded for prospects in as many days, following infielder Eric Sogard, right-handed starter Marcus Stroman and right-handed reliever David Phelps.

Earlier, the Blue Jays placed left-hander Ryan Borucki on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, retroactive to Sunday.

Left-hander Buddy Boshers was selected to the major league roster to take Borucki’s place.

It’s another setback for Borucki, who missed the first half of his sophomore year after suffering a left elbow injury in spring training.

Borucki, 25, returned to the Blue Jays earlier this month and made two starts, going 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA. He pitched just 6 2/3 innings during those two outings.

Borucki had a promising rookie campaign, going 4-6 with a 3.87 ERA while striking out 67 and walking 33 in 17 starts.

The loss of Borucki thins out an already short-handed Blue Jays starting staff after the trade of Stroman to the New York Mets on Sunday.