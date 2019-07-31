Ottawa-Vanier MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers resigns seat in Ontario legislature

Nathalie Des Rosiers, MPP for Ottawa-Vanier submitted her resignation on Wednesday as she prepares to move into her new role as Principal of Massey College.

Des Rosier announced her intentions back in May of this year as she takes over the position from the former principal Hugh Segal, who retired at the end of June.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the community of Ottawa-Vanier,” said Des Rosiers in a release. “I have had the opportunity to work closely with so many community leaders and remain in awe of their dedication. I will always treasure these memories.”

With Des Rosier’s resignation this leaves six Liberal Party MPPs in the Ontario Legislature. A long fall from where the party was going into the previous election.

Des Rosiers was first elected in 2016 in a by-election to replace Madeleine Meilleur after her retirement and later served as a cabinet member in the Wynne government as the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

“She will be missed at Queen’s Park, however, I know she will be just as successful in her new role serving as Principal of Massey College in Toronto,” said Interim Liberal Party leader John Fraser in a statement on Wednesday.

Des Rosiers’ resignation is effective immediately and she will take up the position at Massey College starting Aug. 1.