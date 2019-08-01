Man charged for damaging Halifax Transit bus in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with property damage in connection with an incident that occurred last month in Dartmouth.

On June 16 at approximately 12:20 p.m., a man broke the passenger-side exterior mirror off a Halifax Transit bus that had stopped at the bus stop on Alderney Drive before Prince Street.

Police released photos of the suspect, which led to numerous tips from the public.

READ MORE: Halifax Transit’s fare for seniors could stick around, children 12 and under could ride for free

According to authorities, officers arrested a 44-year-old Dartmouth man for the property damage on Tuesday at approximately 8:30 p.m.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face the charges.

WATCH: (April 15, 2019) All aboard the Halifax Transit Ferry Service