Officer charged with assault after domestic incident in East Algoma area: OPP
Provincial police say one of their officers has been charged with assault after a domestic incident.
OPP say the sergeant was off duty when the alleged dispute took place on July 24 in the area of East Algoma, Ont.
They say the incident involved the officer’s spouse.
Police say the 43-year-old man was charged with three counts of assault.
Police say he has been with the force for 17 years.
They say the sergeant is on paid leave and he is expected to appear in court in September.
