Teen girl charged after crash involving reportedly stolen vehicle in Hamilton

A 14-year-old girl has been charged after a reportedly stolen vehicle was involved in a collision near the intersection of Stonechurch Road and Upper Wentworth Street.

Hamilton police say they received reports of a stolen Ford Explorer being driven by three young girls striking a post off the road shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the three girls were seen fleeing to a nearby townhouse complex before splitting up and allegedly changing their clothing in an attempt to evade police.

Officers say tips from the nearby community led to the location and arrest of the teens shortly after.

“Hamilton police would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation,” the Hamilton Police Service wrote in an email to Global News Radio 900 CHML. “Their involvement directly resulted in a positive outcome.”

Police say all three girls are 14 years old and that their parents were contacted.

The two passengers in the vehicle were released unconditionally.

The suspected driver was released into the custody of her parents and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 6, to answer to the charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.