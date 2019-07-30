Final farewells as funeral services held for beloved Loyola teacher

Funeral services were held Tuesday for a beloved teacher from Loyola High School in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Friends and loved ones gathered to say their final farewells to Sean Ryan, who passed away from a brain tumour at the West Island Palliative Care Residence earlier this month.

He was 35 years old.

Those who spent time with Ryan said they were moved by his caring nature and selflessness.

“Whenever I was feeling down, whenever I needed someone to talk to, he was there,” said Charlie Bird, a student at Loyola High School.

“Mr. Ryan was an instrumental part of the support, kindness and love that my boys needed,” said Danielle Cyr, who attended the funeral. “I’m forever grateful for what he did for them.”

“He was just a man for others, which is the motto that Loyola had, and he really just portrayed that in every sense of the way,” said Loyola student Samuel Bird.

The young father was diagnosed with a highly aggressive Stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme in November of 2018.

At the time, donations had poured in to support his medical treatments.

Loyola High School president Paul Donovan shared the news of his passing on the school’s website last week.

In September, the high school community where he taught will also hold a memorial service to honour his life.

