New spot fire ignites near Princeton, B.C.

A new wildfire has sparked to life approximately 10 kilometres southeast of Princeton, B.C., according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The agencies’ active wildfires map shows the 0.1 hectare spot fire is burning near Copper Mine Road.

The cause is classified as unknown.

Fire information officer Nicole Bonnett says four firefighters are on scene and they managed to get the blaze under control. It is not threatening any structures.

Meanwhile, the 403-hectare Richter Mountain fire near Cawston, B.C., is under control, and is no longer posing a threat to nearby properties along Highway 3.

One hundred and 46 firefighters, six helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment remain deployed to the fire.

The fire is showing a low level of activity and is primarily a smoldering ground fire. It is no longer producing alot of smoke and a special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada has been rescinded.

“Ground crews continue to build fuel free and hand guards in the south and east ends of the fire,” the fire service says. “In the north, crews are building hand guards and using water to cool the fire’s perimeter.”

Drivers are asked to proceed through the area slowly without stopping and watch out for falling rocks and debris along the highway.