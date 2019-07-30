Man who allegedly exposed himself to teen in Russell, Ont. sought by OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking the public to help them identify a man in his 50s who allegedly drove up to a teenager near a park in Russell, Ont. on Monday evening and asked for directions while exposing himself.

The incident occurred on Craig Street, near MacDougall Park, OPP in Russell County said.

READ MORE: OPP seek projectile-throwing suspects who smashed car windows near Prescott

According to provincial police, the driver slowed down by the teenager and initiated a conversation around 6 p.m. on Monday.

A spokesperson for the OPP said police aren’t releasing the sex or age of the teen at the request of the family, in order to protect the individual’s privacy.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested after shots fired in Lowertown: Ottawa police

The accused man was driving an older, black hatchback Hyundai car. Police described him as bald, tanned and about five feet, 10 inches tall. He was English-speaking and wore dark sunglasses at the time of the incident, according to OPP.

OPP urge anyone who knows this man or has any information about this incident to call 613-443-4499 or 1-888-310-1122.