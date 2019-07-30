Nutrien lowers 2019 earnings estimate to reflect impact of weather, demand

Nutrien Ltd. has lowered its estimate for 2019 adjusted earnings to reflect the impact of wet weather on U.S. planting and other factors that will reduce demand for potash in North America, China and India.

The Saskatoon-based company created by the merger of Potash Corp. and Agrium Inc. said it now estimates this year’s adjusted net earnings will be between US$2.70 and US$3 per share.

That’s down about five per cent from between $2.80 and $3.20 per share adjusted earnings in Nutrien’s previous guidance for 2019.

For the second quarter ended June 30, Nutrien had US$1.58 per share of adjusted net earnings — two cents below analyst estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Net income from continuing operations, reported in U.S. currency, was $858 million or $1.47 per share with $8.66 billion of sales.

In the second quarter of 2018, net income from continuing operations was $741 million. Including discontinued operations, last year’s second-quarter net income totalled $1.4 billion.

