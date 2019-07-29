‘Cocoa’, Oshawa’s legwarmer-wearing pigeon, finds a new family

It seems like leaving his home was the best decision a leg-warming pigeon could make.

The unique pigeon ‘Chocolate Milk’, found wearing legwarmers two weeks ago, has landed in a new home.

“He is climatizing very well, says Michelle King, whose father now has the pigeon, re-named Cocoa. “He has found a perch, made stake on his very own perch.

“He loves to be outside,” says King. “He’s very inquisitive.”

That’s quite the chance for Cocoa. It was just two weeks ago that he had no home and was brought into Oshawa Animal Services. The bird went viral, mainly because of his unique attire — beaded legwarmers.

“I’m absolutely shocked at the amount of attention this bird has had,” says King.

READ MORE: Durham animal sanctuary needs volunteers in order to expand operation

His owners never stepped forward, meaning he needed a home. Oshawa Animal Services launched an adoption campaign to help make that happen. That’s when Michelle King saw the ad, knowing her dad raises pigeons at his home.

“I messaged my dad and asked if he wanted another pigeon and he said absolutely.”

His legwarmers have been taken off, and now he has at least 15 new feathered friends at Will King’s pigeon retreat. King was given them by his brother who moved and couldn’t take care of them anymore.

“It’s the fun of watching them fly, and sometimes breeding, but we try to control that,” says Will King.

READ MORE: B.C. family counts over 100 bats in home’s attic and chimney after moving in

The Kings hope that with all of the attention Cocoa has brought, it may shine a positive light on pigeons — showing people they are more than just a pest in the city.

“They are very smart and beautiful birds,” says Michelle King. “It would be nice if people didn’t associate them to the more typical New York pigeon. I hope this shows the beauty of the bird.”

Cocoa is getting along well in his new home, and has even grown close with one of them.

“He’s actually seemed to have bonded with another pigeon already.”

And although it was widely reported he was a boy, King thinks differently.

“I believe cocoa is a girl, because the boys are chasing her.”

The bird can eventually take flight, hang out on the perch and even take a bath, with a place to call home. And maybe if this friendship blossoms, Michelle hopes the family can grow.

“If she bonds well with her male, maybe we’ll have some little chocolate chips one day.”