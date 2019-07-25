Hamilton police looking to identify person of interest in graffiti investigation

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a graffiti investigation on the mountain.

Police say a number of businesses along Concession Street, between East 16th and East 22nd Streets were tagged earlier this month and an area surveillance camera recorded a man they would like to speak with.

The man is described as white, about 30-years-old, with a medium build, red hair and beard, who was riding a black bicycle.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with this investigation you are asked to contact the Division Three, Criminal Investigation Bureau, Detective Constable Jared Millington at 905-546-8968 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

