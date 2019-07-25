Hamilton police looking to identify person of interest in graffiti investigation
Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a graffiti investigation on the mountain.
READ MORE: 2-year-old girl found safe in Hamilton after Amber Alert issued
Police say a number of businesses along Concession Street, between East 16th and East 22nd Streets were tagged earlier this month and an area surveillance camera recorded a man they would like to speak with.
The man is described as white, about 30-years-old, with a medium build, red hair and beard, who was riding a black bicycle.
READ MORE: SIU investigating fatal police shooting in Peterborough involving fugitive
If you have any information that you believe could assist police with this investigation you are asked to contact the Division Three, Criminal Investigation Bureau, Detective Constable Jared Millington at 905-546-8968 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.