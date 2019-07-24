Tourist allegedly punches Disney World employee, receives lifetime ban

It’s a small world after all — and one woman’s just got smaller after an alleged outburst led to a lifetime ban from Disney World.

Jessica Grines, a 23-year-old tourist from Chicago, reportedly punched a Disney employee after being told her FastPass — a system created to bypass ride wait times — was invalid for Hollywood Studios’ Tower of Terror ride, according to the Miami Herald.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report cited by the Herald says the incident occurred on the evening of July 13 when the tourist and her group were led into the ride’s pre-show area, where creepy clips from The Twilight Zone are shown.

Disney employee Taylor Gragert, also 23, offered assistance to the group, but Grines reportedly became angry and aggressive, allegedly pushing buttons on the crew member’s operating panel.

The sheriff’s office report found this could have affected the ride, according to the Herald.

After Gragert pushed the woman’s hand away, Grines reportedly punched her in the face. Gragert then proceeded to call for security over her podium’s microphone.

According to the Herald, Gragert told the sheriff’s deputy the group swore at her and filmed the incident with their cellphones.

The group reportedly left the area as Gragert spoke to security but were later found on the amusement park grounds. Grines was then served a lifetime ban from Disney World.

“We don’t tolerate unsafe behaviour,” a Disney spokeswoman told the Orlando Sentinel.

Gragert reportedly denied medical attention for her swelling eye and decided not to press charges.

