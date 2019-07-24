1951 Ford Model T owner shares his passion by providing tours of Kingston

Ford Model T owners will be providing tours around Kingston in their classic cars this week.

Dean Tzountzouris is one of 65 such vehicle owners in the city.

He’s offering tours of Kingston to anyone who wants know what it feels like to go back in time while sitting back in his 1915 Ford Model T.

The tours are organized by the Southern Ontario North Jersey Annual Tour which runs from July 21 to 26. The organization has been providing tours since 1992, and many who are providing their vehicles come from all across North America.

“People are just in awe that they are seeing all of these cars all together,” Tzountzouris said.

Tzountzouris told Global News that his interest in antique cars began at young age, when a family friend had their own collection.

“People will say, ‘what’s your favourite car?’ When you have a passion for cars you can’t really narrow it down,” he said. “If you’re fortunate to have more than one car then they’re really your babies and you like them all for different reasons.

“Taking that time as the owners and the people that enjoy these cars to share that knowledge is really important because it’s an important part of history.”

Dean’s car, along with all 65 other Model Ts, will be on display downtown at Market Square this Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

