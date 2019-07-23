Premier Kenney happy to avoid debate on new hockey arena for Calgary Flames

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he’s happy he’s not being dragged into the debate over a new arena for the NHL Calgary Flames.

The city, the Flames and the Calgary Stampede have agreed on terms for an event centre that would replace the 36-year-old Saddledome.

Calgary city council has yet to approve the tentative deal.

Calgarians have until Monday to offer feedback before council votes.

Kenney says the arena is not a provincial responsibility and he’s happy to stay out of talks.

The estimated cost of the proposed 19,000-seat venue is $550 million.

“I’m pleased to say that we’re not being asked to chip in to this project. The city is taking the burden along with the owners of the Flames and so I will leave it at that,” Kenney said in Calgary on Tuesday.

“I think almost all Calgarians would love to see the Flames continue to have their home here in Calgary, but most Calgarians want to make sure it’s a fair deal in terms of the fiscal challenges facing the city.”

