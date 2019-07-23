RM Of Springfield
July 23, 2019 11:28 am
Updated: July 23, 2019 12:03 pm

Residents cancel planned water quality protest in the RM of Springfield

By Reporter  Global News

A family in the RM of Springfield has been without proper drinking water since testing on the local water source was done in March.

Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press
A family who have been dealing with a lack of clean drinking water in the RM of Springfield for months say they are no longer planning to protest the issue.

Melinda Warren said she had organized a quiet demonstration outside the RM of Springfield municipal office Tuesday in support of a local family she said has been left without proper drinking water for months.

Since posting this web story, residents cancelled their plans to protest on advice from their legal counsel, and said the RM is now taking action on their concerns about the water quality.

Warren said the family’s water woes started in March when the municipality had a drilling company run a 24-hour pump test looking for a new source of drinking water for the communities of Oakbank and Dugald.

She said the test resulted in the family’s 200-foot well running dry, with sludge being pulled through the plumbing pipes.

Ten days later, Warren said, the company drilled the household a new well — which is still producing cloudy water that tested positive for coliform bacteria as recently as July 12.

Global News has reached out to the RM of Springfield for comment.

