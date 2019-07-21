Kevin Hart’s children hand out ice cream to campers in Pointe-Claire

A camp memory involving ice cream may not be considered outstanding. But how about when the ice cream is provided by a celebrity and served by the celebrity’s children themselves?

Children of the Alexandre-Bourgeau camp in Pointe-Claire had that experience with none other than comedian Kevin Hart and two of his children, Heaven and Hendrix.

Hart — who is filming his movie Fatherhood in Montreal — was greeted at Alexandre-Bourgeau park in Pointe-Claire by a group of camp-goers holding signs.

The signs were hand-drawn and as described by Hart on social media they said: “We love you Kevin Hart and a bunch of other really nice things.”

Hart goes on to say that after they took pictures together, he told the camp he’d treat them to some ice cream.

“I challenged my kids to get it done and they responded to the challenge,” Hart said. “They found an ice cream place ‘Wild Willy’s’ and got them to come to the location so they could hand-deliver the ice cream to the kids themselves,” Hart wrote.

“Proud of my damn kids… These are the priceless moments that you hold onto. Job well done…”

“It was super cool,” said Wild Willy’s employee Chloe Mohsen.

“We were hoping to see him somewhere, when they called we were so excited. We are so happy to have been a part of that day.”

Hart has been filming in the park, next to the Pointe-Claire Village pool for a few days.

Hart will also be appearing at the Just For Laughs comedy festival on July 27 for a one-on-one interview series titled Hart to Heart.

