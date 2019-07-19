SaskPower continues to install smart meters at businesses across the province

SaskPower is in the process of installing about 20,000 smart meters across Saskatchewan as part of their commercial and industrial smart meter program.

Half of them will go to SaskPower’s largest commercial and industrial customers while the rest will be installed in certain small and medium businesses.

“More than three-quarters of our largest customers have come to us asking for this technology,” said Shawn Schmidt, SaskPower vice-president of distribution and customer services.

“Many of them have years of experience with smart meters in other places they do business and they want the same benefits for their operations here in Saskatchewan.”

The meters will mean shorter power outages for customers, more accurate billing, and will allow SaskPower to put more renewable customer self-generated power onto the grid.

“We’re excited to bring the benefits of smart meter technology to our customers. These include actual meter readings to eliminate billing estimates and access to information that will help reduce their power consumption,” Schmidt said.

Businesses will be contacted by SaskPower in the next coming weeks to schedule a time.

SaskPower is still offering smart meters to residential homes as well.