Canada-wide warrant issued for federal parolee who robbed Hamilton convenience store: police

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal parolee who’s unaccounted for after he allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in West Hamilton, say police.

Investigators say the Royal Variety convenience store on Whitney Ave was robbed shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and have identified a 27-year-old man as the prime suspect.

Officers have since not been able to locate Billy Shea of Hamilton, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He’s facing three charges robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and unlawfully at large.

If seen, police urge the public to call 911 immediately.