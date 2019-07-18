Heat warning issued for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for central Ontario including Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Northumberland County.
Issued just before 2 p.m., the statement says “significant heat and humidity” will arrive on Friday for the region.
Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-30 degrees Celsius with an afternoon humidex hovering around 40 C or higher. Nighttime temperatures will be in the low to mid-20 C for Friday and Saturday.
A cooler and less humid air mass is forecast to arrive in the wake of a weak cold front Sunday, the statement reads.
Environment Canada advises the extreme heat affects everyone.
“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the statement reads. “Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.”
