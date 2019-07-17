Supreme Court grants hold of documents in ‘conquered people’ case

Canada’s Supreme Court has granted a temporary hold on the release of court records in a case that suggested the Mi’kmaq were a “conquered people.”

In a written order released on Wednesday, Justice Russell Brown granted lawyers from Nova Scotia’s justice department an “interim order for a stay.”

Internal communication documents related to the case were expected to be released on Thursday morning.

The order by Justice Brown means that the documents regarding the case will remain sealed until the court decides if it will hear it or not.

A former Crown lawyer with the province, Alex Cameron, was removed from the Alton Gas court challenge by the Sipekne’katik Band in December 2016.

The Sipekne’katik Band attempted to overturn provincial approval for Alton Gas to store gas in salt caverns near the Shubenacadie River.

After public outcry, the provincial government withdrew the brief which led to Cameron’s removal.

Cameron is currently suing the provincial government, Premier Stephen McNeil and former Justice Minister Diana Whalen on libel charges.

