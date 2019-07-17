Sewing needle found in candy bar in Angus, Ont.: police

Nottawasaga OPP say they received a call Monday from a concerned citizen who reportedly found a sewing needle inside a candy bar purchased in Angus, Ont.

OPP say officers immediately notified the store of the incident.

The wrapping was inspected, but officers were unable to determine if the needle was introduced during or after manufacturing, police say.

The manufacturing company was notified of the incident and provided the lot number of the candy bar, officers add.

According to police, the manufacturing company is taking steps to ensure quality standards are upheld.

OPP say it’s unknown how the needle was introduced into the candy bar.

Officers are encouraging local residents to inspect the wrappers of candy bars prior to consumption.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

