Duran Duran to perform drone-filled concert at NASA for moon landing anniversary

Duran Duran are set to hit the stage on Tuesday for quite possibly one of their most unique shows to date.

The British new wave band will play a once-in-a-lifetime show at the Rocket Garden in the Kennedy Space Center’s visitor complex in Merritt Island, Fla.

Why? Some might ask. Well, the Hungry Like the Wolf rockers decided they wanted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 launch in style.

On July 16, 1969, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were sent into space on a mission to the moon. They were successful and became the first astronauts to ever land on the Moon four days later, on July 20.

According to an official press release, Duran Duran’s set will be accompanied by a beautiful showcase, which will feature 300 drones flying above the NASA airspace, as well as a 40-person choir and an orchestra.

The band will be playing a number of their space-themed songs, as reported by NME, including New Moon On Monday, Astronaut and the iconic 1981 hit, Planet Earth.

As well as that, the band while be playing The Police‘s Walking On the Moon, according to keyboardist Nick Rhodes.

In a recent interview, Rhodes, 57, told NME, “This concert is clearly something that’ll only happen once in our lifetime, so we wanted to make it special. We’re also playing Walking On The Moon, which will be fun.”

Duran Duran is currently working on a follow-up to their 2015 studio album, Paper Gods. Returning to produce one of the band’s albums is Mark Ronson.

As of this writing, there is no scheduled release date for the currently untitled album.

