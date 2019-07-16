Trending
Florida man captures out-of-place gator in Chicago lagoon

By Staff The Associated Press

In this July 10, 2019 file photo, an alligator swims in the Humboldt Park Lagoon in Chicago.

Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Police say an expert from Florida has captured an elusive alligator in a Chicago public lagoon.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the Humboldt Park gator was caught humanely early Tuesday and is in good health.

The reptile, nicknamed “Chance the Snapper,” was first spotted last week and photos soon started showing up online. Investigators don’t know why the animal, which is at least 1.2 metres long, was on the loose in Chicago.

WATCH: Chicago police investigate out-of-place gator

Frank Robb of St. Augustine, Florida, arrived Sunday and assessed the park and lagoon. Sections of the park were closed to the public Monday on Robb’s recommendation, to reduce the noise and kerfuffle that could keep the animal in hiding.

Guglielmi says details about the alligator and its capture will be released later Tuesday.

