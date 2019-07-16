Crime
July 16, 2019 8:27 am
Updated: July 16, 2019 8:46 am

Norfolk OPP appeal for help in search for teen girl

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Investigators say Zoe Hann (Duroche) was last seen at a business in Simcoe on July 9.

Supplied by Norfolk County OPP
A A

Norfolk County OPP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officers say Zoe Hann (Duroche) was reported missing by a concerned parent on Monday, July 15 but was last seen on Tuesday, July 9 at a business in Simcoe.

READ MORE: London police continue to search for missing person Tyler ‘Sidney’ McMichael

The OPP has described Hann as white, approximately 5’3″ and 135 lbs. and has red hair dyed black. She was wearing shorts and a sweater with three blue stars with “70’s Star” written across the front in red lettering.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about where Hann may be to contact them by calling 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
missing person
Norfolk County
OPP
Police
simcoe
Teenager
Zoe Hann (Duroche)

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.