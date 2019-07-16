Norfolk OPP appeal for help in search for teen girl

Norfolk County OPP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officers say Zoe Hann (Duroche) was reported missing by a concerned parent on Monday, July 15 but was last seen on Tuesday, July 9 at a business in Simcoe.

The OPP has described Hann as white, approximately 5’3″ and 135 lbs. and has red hair dyed black. She was wearing shorts and a sweater with three blue stars with “70’s Star” written across the front in red lettering.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about where Hann may be to contact them by calling 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).