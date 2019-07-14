Duncan man accused of holding woman captive, badly beating her, to remain in jail before trial

A Vancouver Island man accused of holding a woman captive at his Cowichan Valley home and viciously beating her two years ago will remain in custody until his trial early next year.

Kehar Garry Sangha has been behind bars since his arrest in April 2017.

The 54-year-old applied for a review of his detention order, which was heard in Victoria court on July 5. The judge reserved the decision on Sangha’s bail review until July 11 — when at a brief hearing, Sangha’s request for bail was denied.

Sangha is accused of confining a woman at his Duncan, B.C. home in an alleged attack that spanned several days.

The alleged victim eventually escaped through a bathroom window and sprinted through a farmer’s field to safety.

The woman was found by a contractor who was working on a nearby house. She was reportedly beaten so badly that her face was unrecognizable, and the man who stumbled across her thought she was wearing a mask.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said it responded to a 911 call in the Herd Road area of Duncan around noon on Apr. 11, 2017, and located a woman with serious facial injuries.

Sangha was arrested the next day.

The alleged victim and the suspect involved are known to each other and investigators said the public was not at risk.

Sangha was originally charged with nine offences in connection with the alleged incident.

Alisia Adams with the B.C. Prosecution Service told Global News Sangha is currently facing a seven charge indictment: one count of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful confinement, three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence, and one count of uttering a threat.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2020 in Duncan.

– With files from Yuliya Talmazan